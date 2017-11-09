FREE NEWSLETTER
Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Reach A “Partial” Divorce Settlement

Todd Malm Posted On 11/09/2017
Stephen Belafonte And Mel BSource: People.com

The former Spice Girl, Mel B, and her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, reportedly have reached a partial agreement in their prolific court case. The 42-year-old reality star and Belafonte, who is also 42, appeared at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on the 9th of November, Thursday.

According to sources, the pair went to court over Mel’s civil harassment restraining order against her former husband. Lawyers for both parties revealed that they had settled on the 9th of November according to a reporter working for Us Weekly Magazine.

The love of my life,thank you for believing in me

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on

Additionally, the pair reached a settlement regarding the custody of their six-year-old daughter, Madison.

As you may already know, the judge for America’s Got Talent filed for divorce in March after nearly ten years of marriage. The singer went on to claim that her husband cheated, as well as abused her sexually and mentally along with their nanny, Lorraine Gillis.

In May of this year, a judge granted Mel a temporary restraining order against him. Melanie wrote in a statement at the time that she was “in fear” for her safety and wanted to avoid being harmed by her ex.

Furthermore, Mel B stated her daughter’s safety was at risk as well if near her father. However, the domestic violence restraining order she filed back in May hasn’t been finalized at the moment.

The court mandate keeping Belafonte and Mel B apart will last until the 13th of November according to reports. Mark Juhas, who served as the judge for the case, said videotapes of Belafonte can be used for evidence and will be played in open court as “it doesn’t involve minor children.” Since they divorced, Mel B went on to start dating her hairstylist.

