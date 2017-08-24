Mel B And Simon Cowell’s Fight Was Staged, Insider Reveals

According to sources on set, the explosive argument between the America’s Got Talent judges was staged! As fans of the show may already know, Simon Cowell made an insensitive comment about his fellow judge Mel B’ marriage that ended with her throwing her water all over him and then leaving the set during the live show!

But now, one insider has come forward to say that it was not genuine!

Apparently, Mel B was well aware Simon would make that very comment which makes sense considering her Dunkin’ Donuts sponsored cup was filled with water and not coffee.

‘Simon is up for everything when it comes to getting attention for the show. He is a genius at publicity, and this show is his baby. Expect lots and lots more fights. Especially when the cameras are rolling,’ the source said about the whole incident.

In addition, the same spy also added that Mel talked to the press at the end of the show, meaning that she couldn’t possibly be that upset.

She even addressed the argument, saying that she and Cowell just have those moments a lot but are still friends.

Apparently, Mel wanted to teach him a lesson, and that’s it.

So if you were worried, the pals are feuding, that is definitely not the case.

But while Scary Spice did the press, Simon chose not to, adding even more controversy to their little live scuffle.

This is not even the first time Cowell gets water thrown at him by Mel B, so it’s all good!

But their act undoubtedly had us all fooled and helped bring some more attention to the already popular show.

Are you surprised the brawl was just playing pretend?