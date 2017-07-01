Mel B Allegedly Blew Her Entire $50 Million Fortune On “Extravagant Lifestyle” Purchases

Mel B is out of money! The star revealed at a court hearing today that she has lost her multimillion dollar Spice Girls’ fortune. Mel – or Scary Spice – has been fighting a bitter divorce battle with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she claims tortured her with years of abuse.

Allegations first came out several months ago that Stephen physically abused her as well as animals.

If that isn’t bad enough, sources revealed that Stephen allegedly “coerced” Mel into non-consensual intercourse with other women, although others have disputed this claim.

Yes, things have certainly been nasty between Mel B and Belafonte, and it only appears to be getting worse.

Today, a Los Angeles Superior Court was told today the couple both owe the government a lot of money in taxes after making poor lifestyle choices.

Grace Jamra, an attorney representing Belafonte revealed, “she wiped out all her Spice Girls’ money, approximately 50 million if not more.”

Is it possible that Mel B is merely claiming she doesn’t have the money to avoid spousal support? Or is the money actually gone?

We don’t know for sure.

Despite all of the bad blood between the estranged couple, things on the Brown’s end appear to be getting better.

Andrea Brown – the mother of the former Spice Girl – recently spoke of how happy she is after reuniting with her daughter, as well as the joy of seeing her granddaughter, Phoenix, graduate from high school.

Andrea – who is a property developer – flew to LA earlier this month to celebrate Mel’s 42nd birthday.

In case you didn’t know, Andrea first spoke out against Stephen eight years ago after the alleged abuse became apparent.

Mel’s relatioship with her mother soon became sour after Andrea revealed she did not approve of the man.

However, since then, Andrea seems to be in great spirits as she celebrated her grandchild’s graduation ceremony.

Andrea shared a snap of the school graduate on Twitter and wrote, “proudest day ever!! My first grandchild graduates today, I’m here, dreams do come true #grandma.” Mel shared her excitement on Twitter as well, writing, “What an amazing day, my Phoenix graduated “BHH” today yiiipppeee I love you more than anything.”