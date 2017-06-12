Mehgan James Angry Over Fake Rob Kardashian Relationship – Wants Prince Harry

Mehgan James is not dating Rob Kardashian because she has her sight set on Prince Harry. Can someone ask Meghan Markle for her opinion on this story?

Last week, several reliable sources claimed that Kardashian had moved on from Blac Chyna and is dating Miss James.

The 26-year-old television star is famous for appearing on Oxygen’s “Bad Girl’s Club” and VH1’s “Basketball Wives LA.”

The friend, who spoke to a celebrity magazine and website, claimed James and Kardashian had been quietly hooking up for the past two or three months.

The spy said the duo kept their romance a secret because they did not want to be scrutinized by the media and the public.

Shooting w / @elevenstudios !! Hair x @sheshappyhair Wardrobe x @_iphreshy & @ilovetheboutique Make up x @noethegr8 A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

According to the insider: “Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now. They’ve been really close friends for about three months.”

A close source to the Kardashian clan spoke to People magazine and said they were furious at Rob’s decision to be with another fiery TV personality after Miss Chyna.

Hours after the news broke, the sock designer shared a tweet denying the claims he was keeping James warm at night.

The father of one said: “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

Angered by the statement issued by Chyna’s former fiancé, James came out swinging with a lengthy post. James said she did not fake her romance with Kardashian.

She opened her statement with: “1) I did not fake anything. Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating Rob. Anyone that asked I told them it was not true… It takes two people to fake a relationship, anyone who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot !!”

Kevin thx so much for my makeup today 😍 @kvn.luong ❤❤ I love it! A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

James went on to say that she does not need Kardashian to become a “big” star.

She wrote: “2) I’ve been working in entertainment since I was 18 I’ve done a multitude of Tv shows as well as a couple films. As well as have had over half a million social media followers over two years … OH wait, I have a college degree and AM a vendor for one of the MOST POPULAR clothing companies online right now. So for FAME? Y’all are REACHING! Like I said in a previous post, im just ‘Mehgan something’ that most of you never even heard of!!!”

James went on to say that Kardashian is not her type and she is dreaming of real rich white man by the name of Prince Harry.

She concluded by: “So how would I have the power to MAKE UP A BS STOTY [sic] and get media outlets to RUN IT?? How sway? If I ever wanted to fake a relationship with a rich white guy it would be PRINCE HARRY!!!!!!!!! Not Rob Kardashian!!!”

Harry is set to get engaged to Markle in a few months, so Miss James will have to find another wealthy man.