Megyn Kelly’s Today Show Arrival Awakens Old Feuds and Creates Chaos

Megyn Kelly’s Today show arrival is already causing a lot of drama and chaos. According to insiders, Kathie Lee Gifford has started to fight with her old frenemy Kelly Ripa over the A-list morning guests!

“This is going to be the biggest morning show booking war ever!” claimed the source.

The insider also shared that because of the fact that Kelly is moving to the Today show block, “Kathie Lee and Hoda will be moving to 9am,” leaving Kelly at 10.

“Kathie will be up against her enemy, Kelly Ripa,” whose LIVE with Kelly airs at 9 as well, pointed out the insider.

Back in 2000, Ripa replaced Gifford on the morning talk show and insiders claim that their relationship has been bad ever since. Now that this situation caused by Kelly’s arrival has come up, the two have no choice but to be in competition once again. Ripa and Glifford are going head to head again, battling it out to see who will manage to book the bigger star power. Of course, both want the bigger celebrities to come to them and the fact that they already don’t like each other makes their competitiveness go through the roof these days.

“LIVE with Kelly bookers have already made it clear that they will not follow Kathie Lee on any celebrity guest bookings,” shared an insider. “They’re telling people that if they want to do Today instead, they will never be welcomed back on LIVE with Kelly.”

The insider also explained more about why the two women are feuding.

“Kelly is very competitive and is no fan of Kathie Lee,” stated the insider. “If they want to move up Hoda and Kathie Lee to a spot opposite Kelly, they can expect a fight. Kelly isn’t going to take this without punching back!”

So much conflict! What do you think of the chaotic situation?

Tell us in the comment section down bellow.