Megyn Kelly’s Met Gala 2017 Dress Baffles Some As She Competes For Vladimir Putin Interview With Matt Lauer And Lester Holt

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/02/2017
Megyn Kelly Met Gala 2017Credit: Getty

Megyn Kelly was hoping to impress at the 2017 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City, and according to social media, she failed.

Kelly, who started her first day of work at NBC, is apparently up against Matt Lauer and Lester Holt for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mrs. Kelly accompanied by husband, Douglas Brunt, opted for a full-length dress with black, white, and red floral motives which featured pearls around the plunging neckline and at the hem and a black sash.

The 46-year-old political commentator wore a simple yet elegant ponytail and jewelry by Fred Leighton including a stunning pair of diamond floral earrings.

As for the novelist, he looked rather handsome in a classic black suit.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit – celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition – is co-chaired by Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and designer Rei Kawakubo.

The soirée was also attended by Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and her baseball star boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian, and the Jenner sisters – Kendall and Kylie. Twitter had no mercy on Kelly and destroyed her outfit.

One person said: “Yuckkkk why is Megyn Kelly invited to the Met Gala?”

Another added: “Wtffff is Megyn Kelly doing at the MET Gala?!”

A commenter confessed: “Megyn Kelly’s dress is so awful that i think i suddenly understand fashion now? Everything is terrible about Megyn Kelly’s dress.”

In related Kelly news, she is facing Lauer and Holt for an interview with Putin.

According to Page Six, NBC News chairman Andy Lack flew to Russia hoping to land an interview with the Russian president for the network.

A source said: “The big question is, if Lack succeeds, will the biggest get on the planet go to Kelly to debut her Sunday night news magazine show? Or would “Today’s” Matt Lauer or “Nightly News’ ” Lester Holt pull rank and steal the scoop?”

What are your thoughts on Kelly’s dress?

1 Comment

Karen Hensley
05/02/2017 at 11:14 am
Reply

The focus on Kelly’s clothing is unacceptable. No one would comment on a male commentator’s choice of clothing.


