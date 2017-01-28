Megyn Kelly’s Makeup Artist – Victim of Sexism at Fox News or Bully?

According to a new and shocking lawsuit, it turns out that the one at fault for creating a hostile work environment was not Fox News but Megyn Kelly’s former makeup artist!

We have recently learned that Fox News filed documents for a Supreme Court lawsuit in which they called upon Hilda Correa-Lapolla and Maureen Walsh to answer for their deeds.

As you may remember, the makeup artists sued Fox News last year after their contracts were suddenly terminated. Correa-Lapolla had been working for the broadcasting network since 1996. Her contract was terminated in 2014.

Meanwhile, Walsh was Kelly’s personal makeup artist for over 10 years.

The two women sued the network because, as they alleged, despite having outstanding reviews they got fired solely for retaliating.

Walsh and Correa-Lapolla even went as far as to describe the work place as something resembling a “boy’s club” that spewed “locker room talk.” It protected the male employees and their mistakes were often overlooked.

Furthermore, they alleged that Roger Ailes was one of those who condoned their behavior.

Shockingly enough, the two makeup artists complained that the women were called “bitches” and “overpaid drama queens” by male coworkers. At one time, one man even condescendingly asked if they were on their periods.

Finally, they couldn’t take it anymore once a male makeup artist was hired and received more favorable treatment.

The two women filed a lawsuit against Fox News for unspecified damages for the “mental anguish, emotional distress, depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety and loss of self-esteem and confidence along with emotional pain and suffering they endured.”

On the other hand, Fox news denied all of the accusations and claimed that they were fired because of misconduct.

The network claimed the exact opposite – that the women’s colleagues complained that they were bullies, and created a hostile environment in the hair and makeup department, and that’s why their got fired.