Megyn Kelly’s Departure Leaves a Big Hole at Fox News

Big shock at Fox News as Megyn Kelly has decided to leave the network to go to rivals NBC News, on an undisclosed salary.

Kelly played an important role at Fox News for the past 12 years and her decision to switch networks comes as a surprise. Although money talks, it looks like other promises attracted Megyn to NBC. The network’s chairman, Andrew Lack, “seduced” Kelly with a triple role promise at her new job.

The prospect of hosting her own daytime news and discussion program, as well as anchoring an in-depth Sunday night news show and be a regular presence in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage is what drove her away from Fox News. And to be clear – money is not an issue for Fox.

They offered Kelly more than $20 million a year to stay after her current contract expires this summer. But the career opportunities presented by NBC made her make up her mind, although it is quite clear that no other network can put such an offer on the tabley. However, Kelly will probably receive a slight raise at NBC.

Kelly’s departure will surely leave some “scars”, as she was one of the most-watched hosts and was often involved in national political debates as an interceder. “The Kelly File”, her show at Fox, will air for the last time on Friday. Her new daytime program at NBC would run Monday through Friday, at a time to be determined, while the Sunday night program has yet to be named. More details about her role at NBC will be disclosed in the following months.

Kelly posted on Facebook about her departure to NBC and said that her time spent at Fox News changed her life, but she feels like there’s room for a new challenge.