Megyn Kelly Will Start On NBC Weekends – Still Creating Drama For ‘Today’ Staff

Megyn Kelly is allegedly getting a slow start at NBC, and Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are clueless about the network’s plans.

There will be no fireworks when Kelly arrives on the Peacock Network, she will instead be given a weekend slot and gradually move to weekdays.

The former host of “The Kelly File,” who was released from Fox News a few days ago, is currently on vacation in Hawaii.

Due to the terms of her contract, the journalist could not work elsewhere and therefore could not assemble a team, hire staff or even move to her office space at 30 Rock.

The former fiery political commentator, who is set to be the next Oprah Winfrey, has not been formerly given a morning time slot.

A few weeks ago, the network more or less dumped Al Roker and Tamron Hall from the 9 AM hour and announced they would eventually relocate Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

However, despite all those moves, no one knows when the former corporate defense attorney’s program will air.

A source said staffers are confused, and they do not know if they will keep their jobs if Kelly decides she wants to hire fresh faces.

According to Radar: “It is a mess and causing massive internal drama. The staff at The Today show’s 9 and 10 am hour do not know if they should be looking for new jobs.”

Gifford and Kotb are among those left in the dark.

The insider added: “Kathie Lee and Hoda have been kept in the dark about what is happening to their show and are livid.And now Megyn is pissed that she’s going to get a slow rollout starting with just a weekend show that no one care about.”

Kelly is not thrilled by her quiet roll out.

“She was promised firework and a huge advertising campaign around her debut,” the person shared. “Now it doesn’t even look like she will be getting a weekday show until the end of the year. They have managed to piss off everyone!”

Do you plan to watch Kelly on NBC?