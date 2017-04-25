FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » TV Shows

Megyn Kelly Will Debut New NBC Sunday Show In June – Will There Be A Backlash After Roger Ailes And Bill O’Reilly Scandals?

Mel Walker Posted On 04/25/2017
Megyn Kelly NBC News ShowMerry Jane

Megyn Kelly is getting ready to make her big debut on NBC. The former face of the Fox News Channel left the right-leaning network in January.

According to reports that surfaced online Monday, the 46-year-old journalist will start working with her new staff at the Peacock Network in May and her Sunday night news program will launch in June.

The network believes that Kelly can make their Sunday night lineup stronger and they are trying hard to make sure that the show premieres with a bang.

Sources in the know say that they are working to secure an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin who has played a significant role in American politics in the past year.

TODAY show co-host Matt Lauer is still pressuring his bosses to land this coveted sit-down with the controversial politician, but Kelly is the favorite for this gig.

Kelly has grabbed many headlines in recent weeks after it was revealed that her tense relationship with Bill O’Reilly played a big part in her exit from the network she called home for over a decade.

The political commentator got fired last week after information about past sexual harassment settlements got extensive coverage in the media.

Interestingly enough, Kelly was involved in the ouster of the two men, (Roger Ailes and O’Reilly), who helped establish Fox News as the place for conservative resistance in a media landscape that used to tilt left.

Her arrival on NBC was also complicated because it led to the firing of former TODAY co-host Tamron Hall. Some of Hall fans have vowed not to watch Kelly’s new shows because they did not like how she was treated.

Before Hall, Ann Curry was also forced to leave NBC in a brutal way. Those, who support Kelly, hope that she will be able to navigate this tough environment with grace.

1 Comment

Harry pewter
04/25/2017 at 8:26 pm
Reply

What a joke, hire Tamron Hall back with a bigger contract than ugly Megyn


