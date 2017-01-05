Megyn Kelly Will Be Replaced By Tucker Carlson At Fox News

Well, that was fast. Megyn Kelly will say goodbye to FOX News on Friday and Tucker Carlson has been named as her replacement. In less than 48 hours after it became official that Kelly would depart from the “Kelly Files” for a daytime show on NBC, FOX issued a statement saying that the new cool kid on the block, Tucker Carlson, will taking over her slot. The news is very surprising to many because Carlson is more or less a fresh face on the network.

The co-founder of The Daily Caller website became the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in November 2016. It should be noted that since 2009 he has been with FOX and appeared on several shows including “FOX and Friends” where he made headlines by falling asleep. Starting in January – just after Donald Trump’s inauguration, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will move to the 9 o’clock slot.

Mr. Carlson has already been dubbed the “Cable King” by Matt Drudge of The Drudge Report and for good reasons. Since the launch of his nightly show, the former host of MSNBC’s “Tucker” has brought in high ratings for the network.

His only competitor is Bill O’Reilly’s “The O’Reilly Factor.” Data from Nielsen show that younger demographics enjoy Carlson’s way of doing things – he is quick on his feet, knowledgeable, and is not afraid to call out or even mock his guests.

Nonetheless, Carlson might have a few people to convince because a recent online poll showed that Americans had favored other popular faces on the network to take over Kelly’s spot. A majority of those polled wanted Laura Ingraham followed by Tomi Lahren to replace Kelly.

Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of Fox News, said: “Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to Mr. Carlson. In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm.”

Kelly congratulated Mr. Tucker on Twitter, by saying: “This is a great decision by FNC. I will be cheering him on!”

Martha MacCallum will take Carlson’s old 7 p.m. slot and will be hosting a show titled “The First 100 Days.”