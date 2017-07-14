Megyn Kelly, Who? Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show Gig After Leaving ‘Today’ – Journalist Stuns In Pantsuit To Celebrate

Tamron Hall dazzled in a pantsuit and announced she is heading back to daytime television – all on the same day

Watch out, Megyn Kelly, Hall is back, and her show might even air at the same time as yours.

Earlier this week, fans of the former “Today” show co-host received some happy news, she had landed a major TV gig.

Hall has partnered with Weinstein Television for a new show that is rumored to begin later this year. Oddly enough, Kelly’s morning show will launch in September.

Hall’s show has yet to be titled, but according to a statement issued by Weinstein, it has a pretty simple concept.

The morning program will focus on current events and stories about Americans that need to be told.

The Texan reporter will also be interviewing celebrities making headlines.

Along with the much-anticipated daytime talk show, Weinstein and Hall are said to be producing other non-scripted programs.

On social media, Hall said she was grateful for the opportunity.

She also revealed that she was happy to wait for the right business partner to come along.

Hall’s former colleagues – Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist – congratulated her.

So did Barack Obama’s advisor and friend, Valerie Jarrett, who wrote: “Congratulations, @tamronhall. You will knock it out of the park!!! Can’t wait to tune in.”

CNN’s Don Lemon made headlines with his tweet that mentioned the VH1 hit show “Daytime Divas.”

Power of the #pantsuit heading out to @redbookmag #beautyawards #mvpbeautyawards thx @netaporter #monse #dotdotdot. Hair: @johnnywright220 makeup:@vincent_longo A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Lemon wrote: “Tamron Hall Daytime Talk Show… Now, this is a #DaytimeDiva. Go @tamronhall!!”

VH1 decided to answer both Lemon‏ and Hall with a funny tweet that read: “Another BOSS #HBIC on Daytime TV? The Lunch Hour loves a little competition. #DaytimeDivas.”

Moved by the messages, Hall said: “When Valerie & Don aka “Lemon-shade” are on your twitter feed. Wake me, Lord, I dreaming lol. Thank you so much, honored to have your support.”

Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, issued a statement praising Hall.

It read in part: “I have been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person. She is an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We could not be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

About six months ago, Hall left NBC after being demoted for the arrival of Kelly.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said at the time: “We made her an offer that I think reflected our strong desire that she be part of our family moving forward, that would have given her a very prominent and substantive role here at the network. We were obviously disappointed that she chose to pursue her future elsewhere, and we wish her only the best.”

Hall seems to have moved on to better things.