Megyn Kelly Was Offered $100 Million To Stay On Fox News

Megyn Kelly might be leaving the Fox News Channel for NBC, but a disagreement over money is not the reason for her departure. Initial reports suggested that the cable TV star was offered $20 million to stay on the right-leaning network. She supposedly turned down the proposal and countered with $25 million. This was too much for Fox News, and the two parties opted to part ways. Those reports could not be further from the truth, according to insiders.

Executive Co-Chairman of News Corp and 21st Century Fox Lachlan Murdoch reportedly put $100 million into a four-year contract on the table, and that was not enough to sway the star of the “Kelly File,” one of the highest-rated programs on cable news.

Mediaite broke the story and stated that the Murdoch family was personally involved in the negotiations. Fox News went all in to keep the woman who has become the fierce face of journalism in America. Kelly’s feud with candidate Donald Trump brought her more legitimacy and star power.

She was able to use the back and forths with the 45th president in a masterful way. Moreover, all of this fell just when her contract was about to end.

The move to NBC is complicated on different levels. Kelly, 46, is leaving a network that turned her from a talent to a major star. Moreover, on NBC, all of the spotlight will not be on her. NBC is already home to a lot of big names in the field. And, she will be doing new formats that she has never actually tried before.

The move is risky and emotional, but the rewards could be great if she manages to succeed. NBC is betting a lot on their recruit. For example, they are hoping that her Sunday show will be able to rival with the legendary CBS program “60 Minutes.”

Here is what Kelly told her viewers on Tuesday night about her move to NBC: “After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge. This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox — and you, all of you.”

The mother of three wants to spend more time with her children at night, and thanks to her new contract with the Peacock network this will now be possible.