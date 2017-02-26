Megyn Kelly Was Hired To Boost Matt Lauer’s Declining ‘Today’ Show Ratings

Megyn Kelly will take Matt Lauer’s spot because the ratings of “Today” have been sinking under his watch.

Now the world is finally discovering the real reason why NBC was willing to move heaven and earth to make sure Kelly joined the network.

The Peacock Network dumped Tamron Hall and demoted Al Roker because it is hoping that the former host of the “Kelly File” will bring her star power to the morning lineup.

Moreover, the truth is that NBC desperately needs someone of Kelly’s caliber.

Mr. Lauer, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Hoda Kotb and the others are doing their best on the morning show, but according to Nielsen ratings, their best is far from being enough.

Data from the audience measurement systems revealed that the “Today” show is sinking faster than the Titanic.

Here are the numbers that have NBC executives scrambling to find a new face to fix and bring eyeballs to the morning gabfest: “From 2008 to the pres­ent, “Today” has lost 17 percent of its viewers. As you would expect, the viewers who have disappeared are the younger and more affluent ones, the very people most valuable to the advertising community.”

Mrs. Kelly is being considered for a time slot at 10 a.m. The show is expected to begin in the fall. She will also have a Sunday night magazine-style show and expect her to pop up to cover all the most important political events.

In Donald Trump’s era, many believe unlike Jane Pauley, Meredith Vieira, and Katie Couric, Kelly will have success because she is bold and experienced.

NBC saw how Kelly handled Trump after he bashed her over and over during the presidential election and is hoping she can continue to bring that same fire and professionalism to her show.

Rumors claimed that Kelly’s show will be a straight news show; because other anchors could not make it work.