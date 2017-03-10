FREE NEWSLETTER
Megyn Kelly Wants To Be The New Oprah Winfrey, What Will Matt Lauer Say?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/10/2017
Megyn Kelly Oprah Talk Show AmbitionCredit: Getty

Megyn Kelly has found her inspiration, and it is Oprah Winfrey.

The former host of “The Kelly File” has announced that she will no longer be a tough interviewer – a role that propelled her to stardom.

Adieu to rough exchanges like the ones she had with Donald Trump, Donna Brazile, and Newt Gingrich.

Instead, the mother of three is looking to replace the former queen of daytime talk show – the one and only Oprah (who might run for president one day).

According to a staff member, Kelly wants to interview celebrities like her rivals on ABC, but she will mainly be focusing on everyday people from America and the rest of the world who have real stories to share.

The 46-year-old political commentator is hoping to make her viewers feel good and empower them with the guests she will showcase on her morning program.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, explained: “Megyn feels she has more to offer. She wants to help people the way Oprah did, and do something more positive.”

The person went on to reveal: “She’ll be focusing on issues and bringing in real people as well as celebrities. Plus, she has a sense of humor and she wants to use that.”

Mrs. Kelly had to be given the 10 AM slot, which formerly belonged to “TODAY” hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

The insider went on to provide details on what to expect from Kelly’s news magazine that will air every Sunday night.

It will be the complete opposite of her weekday morning show – it will feature penetrating exposés.

The person claimed: “Megyn will have the Sunday night show on NBC to scratch that itch. That’s where you’ll see the big interviews and stories.”

Rumors claimed that Kelly will not be making $12 million per year, but more like $20 million for her new role on the network.

