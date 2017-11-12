Megyn Kelly Wants Kathie Lee Gifford To Dump Hoda Kotb And Take Her As Co-Host

Another day, another Megyn Kelly rumor has surfaced.

This time around, it is being claimed that Kelly is making efforts to befriend Kathie Lee Gifford hoping to slide in and take Hoda Kotb’s spot.

According to an insider, who spoke to Star Magazine, the former Fox News reporter is working overtime to get on Gifford’s good side.

The once serious journalist and tough interviewer has no trouble sipping wine and dancing to silly songs with Gifford.

The same source went on to say that Kelly is often inviting Gifford out for drinks and dinner hoping they will create a bond.

The publication stated that Kotb was initially furious to discover Kelly’s moves and intention.

The new mother felt betrayed and hurt by Kelly who joined NBC earlier this year.

However, after a long conversation with her long-time co-host and friend, Kotb understood that Gifford will always have her back.

In related Kelly news, Radar Online is saying that her new show, Megyn Kelly Today, is having a tough time booking guests and audience.

A source said: “First, she cannot get A-list guests and now she cannot get an audience! They are having such trouble getting an audience to her live show that they are now getting Megyn to ask viewers to visit Today.com/MegynToday for tickets — on her show!.She is literally now giving live shout outs on air to try and get a studio audience.”

The tipster added: “Rachel Ray and Kelly [Ripa] and Ryan [Seacrest] have a six-month waiting list, and it is almost impossible to get into Wendy Williams’ and Jimmy Fallon‘s audience. Yet at Megyn, you can hear crickets. When you cannot get 150 people to watch the show in the audience at 30 Rock, what chance do they have to get anyone to watch the show at home?.This is a disaster. Now it is getting humiliating.”

It appears that people are running away from Kelly’s show because they do not connect with her.

The staff member explained: “Staffers are giving out tickets to the folks that stand outside the windows of Matt [Lauer] and Savannah [Guthrie]‘s show, but that is not enough. They have been playing with removing seats and even playing with camera angles to that the studio looks much more full than it really is.”

Since the controversies with Debra Messing and Jane Fonda — it is being claimed that famous Hollywood actors and actresses are fleeing Kelly’s show.

Advertisement

Do you think Kelly is a good fit for NBC morning lineup?