Megyn Kelly To Debut Sunday Show In July – Soft Summer Launch At NBC For Ex-Fox News Star

Megyn Kelly has officially signed her contract with NBC News.

While Mrs. Kelly told her Fox News Channel viewers goodbye in January, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that she only signed a formal employment contract with NBC this week.

She officially became an anchor of the Peacock Network on Wednesday.

The popular television personality has signed a multi-year and multi-million dollar contract with the network to play three significant roles.

The experienced journalist will have a daytime program inspired by the Oprah Winfrey Show that will air in the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. slot.

However, a source said Mrs. Kelly is being pushed to have a show more like Phil Donahue.

The insider said: “Kelly, 46, wants to do a smart morning political show and wants to hire her staff. But NBC is pushing for more of a daytime show with an audience like Phil Donahue under the Today umbrella and staff.”

According to reliable sources, the political commentator will likely debut in the fall – more specifically in September.

Diehard fans of the former corporate defense attorney have received a bit of good news; her in-depth Sunday night news show will be launched in the summer.

Kelly will be back on the air in July which is when her non-compete clause with Fox will expire.

The former host of “The Kelly File” will also be taking part in the network’s political and major news event coverage.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Kelly has been very vocal and political on social media.

She has commented on Kellyanne Conway’ sexisms claims, Neil Gorsuch being confirmed to the Supreme Court, and Alex Jones’ “Pizzagate” scandal.

She tweeted: “Kellyanne Conway: Another powerful woman, same sexist attacks.”

Mrs. Kelly shared: “Hopefully, this will get thru to those who so gleefully jumped on this bandwagon. Alex Jones Apologizes for Pizzagate.”

She wrote: “When Tom Carper & Susan Collins sound like sharp partisans, you know the Senate is headed for a nuclear showdown.”

Will you be watching Kelly in the summer?