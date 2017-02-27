Megyn Kelly Stuns At Oscars 2017 Party Amid Talks She Will Be The New Face Of NBC

Megyn Kelly was at an Oscar party looking glamorous, fabulous, and ready to take over NBC – Matt Lauer, watch your back.

Advertisement

Last night, Mrs. Kelly was pictured with her husband, novelist Douglas Brunt, at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills California.

It was Kelly’s first public appearance since it was confirmed that she was leaving FOX News Channel to join NBC News – a move that led to many shakeups and demotions.

The former attorney proved that she could bring her A-game on the red carpet like any big-time Hollywood star.

The mother of three dazzled in an ivory and white sequined dress that featured a sexy keyhole cutout and thigh-high slit.

The former FOX News anchor opted for natural tone makeup, several black diamond rings, and black stilettos.

Kelly, 46, who had cut off her hair a few years ago, appears to be growing her blonde tresses back.

The journalist spotted a wavy vintage Hollywood hairstyle that cascaded down to her shoulders.

Not to be outdone, Brunt looked very elegant in a black tuxedo as he posed with his wife.

The television darling had a ball of a time at the event which was attended by some big names including Mariah Carey, Kate Hudson, and Mick Jagger.

Kelly was seen mingling and posing with “Hunger Games” star Elizabeth Banks at the fancy gathering.

Fox News’ former face was offered $25 million to stay on the network; she declined, ended her highly-rated cable news program, and left after being there for over a decade.

The former “Kelly File” host will be getting about $15 million to host two shows – a morning program that will focus on political and current events and a Sunday magazine show.

Kelly will also appear here and there to cover special events.

Advertisement

A source claimed that several networks came to her and tried to force her into doing things she was not passionate about, but she found freedom at NBC.