Megyn Kelly Still Tied To Fox News As She Refuses To Work With Matt Lauer’s Producer

Megyn Kelly is still under what is being described as a messy contract with Fox News.

While the cable news network is saying that Mrs. Kelly is free to do whatever she wants professionally, her official spokesperson is singing another tune.

This week, the Wall Street Journal, confirmed that despite the fact that Mrs. Kelly has signed with NBC in early January 2017, she is still tied to the right-learning network.

After a decade with the Fox News Channel, the former corporate defense attorney exited after declining a 20 million dollar contract.

It is believed that she bid adieu to Fox News for several reasons.

Kelly wanted to spend more time with her young children, and she was angry that the network did not back her enough during her feud with presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Mrs. Kelly, who was forced to reveal that then-Fox News chief Roger Ailes harassed her, had a mini fight with Bill O’Reilly.

The journalist and political commentator will be earning between $15 to $18 million on the Peacock Network and for her “triple role.”

According to top executives, Kelly will host her daytime program and in-depth Sunday night news show. She will appear on the network’s political and major news event coverage.

The shows will start in the fall, but Kelly has not been taking part in hiring her team.

Moreover, there are no titles for her programs as yet, and NBC still has not been decided at what time she will go on.

Kelly’s spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, said she can not take these important decisions because “the terms of the termination are still being negotiated.”

Last week, AOL published a fascinating piece where they confirmed that Kelly is no friend of “TODAY” co-anchor Matt Lauer.

It was revealed that NBC is looking for an executive producer to lead Kelly’s show.

And one thing is sure, “Megyn doesn’t want a Lauer loyalist running her show. She wants a team she can trust, and that will have her back.”

Will you be watching Kelly in the fall?