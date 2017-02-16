Megyn Kelly Spends Time With Her Children As She Prepares For New Show

Megyn Kelly has always stated that like Melania Trump and Michelle Obama she sees herself as a mother first. Moreover, this week, she did a brief interview during a promo for her new book “Settle for More” and revealed that she left Fox News Channel for NBC because she was missing her three children and husband, Douglas Brunt. Mrs. Kelly explained that she was willing to let go of a 20 million dollar contract because spending time with five-year-old daughter Yardley Evans Brunt and sons – Edward Yates Brunt, 7, and Thatcher Bray Brunt, three – is priceless.

The former attorney shared that she was fed up with always being absent in her children’s lives. Kelly said her hectic work schedule made it impossible to spend time with her sons and her daughter and do things like reading bedtime stories to them or even eating dinner.

The 46-year-old author said exiting The Kelly File will also give her an opportunity to better take care of herself. The TV star confessed: “This job change has been a way of taking better care of myself. Settling for more means being with my kids more.”

She added: “You have to be honest with yourself, even if there is some fear in making a change. Accolades or awards are meaningless unless you feel connected to the people who mean something to you — especially your children.”

Kelly went to reveal that while she is a bit nervous by the big move to the Peacock Network, she looks forward to her new show and the opportunities that will come her way. Since binding Fox News adieu, she has been enjoying her role as a mother. She said that she has been enjoying quality time with her children by reading to them and watching MasterChef Junior.

She shared: “I’ve been teaching [the kids to play] poker! I’m the one who tucks them in, which is worth more to me than any money, any job, any power.”

Kelly’s new show will star in the fall.