Megyn Kelly Spends Time With Her Children Amid More Matt Lauer And Savannah Guthrie Rumors

Megyn Kelly steps out in a $1,900 jacket amidst endless rumors she is being groomed to replace Savannah Guthrie or even Matt Lauer.

On Monday, Kelly was photographed as she played the role of her life – mother.

The former host of “The Kelly File,” who was accompanied by 3-year-old son, Thatcher, was seen picking up his 7-year-old brother, Edward, from school in New York.

The trio looked happy as they made funny faces, laughed, and walked their way to Michael’s craft store near the elementary school.

The little boys sported winter coats and jeans to help deal with the brutal weather beating over the east coast.

As for the 46-year-old political commentator, she showed off her fashion sense in a gray and white jacket by Moncler that retails for $1,900 – cue the comments – she is now “liberated” or is “too Hollywood” from her foes.

Mrs. Douglas Brunt also sported a pair of black ripped skinny jeans and suede heels.

The mother and her two sons were seen shopping for loads of papers, branches, and glue – it can be assumed that they will be working on an art project for school.

The former corporate defense attorney left Fox News Channel in January for NBC where she will lead her own daytime program and a Sunday night news show.

Sources claimed that Guthrie is freaking out because she “could be bumped to another role as they did to Al Roker.”

An insider explained why so may people including Lauer are panicking at the Peacock Network: “NBC is not paying Megyn $12 to $15 million a year to be on at 9 a.m. The word is that Savannah could take the 9 a.m. slot and Megyn will go right in at 10 a.m. Andy Lack is completely behind all of this.”

The insider continued: “There’s no way Megyn would have signed with NBC unless she was promised a big role down the line.”

In the fall, Kelly will have to end her role of stay-at-home mom and start bringing big ratings for NBC.