Megyn Kelly Slams Hillary Clinton For Playing The ‘Woman Card’ And Using Her

Megyn Kelly spent last week making her thoughts on Hillary Clinton known. On her top-rated nightly show, the former corporate defense attorney spoke about the reason why Mrs. Clinton opted not to sit down with her during the 2016 election. Mrs. Kelly stated that the former secretary of state was scared of her line of tough questioning, that is why she never made an appearance on “The Kelly File.” It is worth noting that after the mud flinging between Kelly and Donald Trump where he called her a bimbo and other names, the pair was able to sit down for a lengthy interview in May 2016.

It is a well-known fact that while the former U.S. senator from New York was giving weekly policy speeches – which were largely ignored by the media – the real estate magnate was able to conduct or phone in for dozens of interviews per day.

Trump was also very active on Twitter where he would destroy his opponent and political pundits with 140 characters. As stated above while things were sweet between Kelly and Trump at one time, it got sour very fast.

The 46-year-old mother of three opened the first Republican presidential debate with a list of derogatory remarks that Trump had made regarding women and asked him did he regret them. The moderator said: “You’ve called women you don’t like, ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ slobs, and disgusting animals.”

The two television stars went back and forth. Moreover, during the weeks that followed, in interviews and on social media Trump bashed Kelly. Republicans and many liberals including Clinton came out in support of Kelly.

This week, the former host of “America Live” said that she feels Clinton was using her. Kelly said Clinton was only playing the woman’s card when she told reporters that Trump was wrong to make insensitive remarks toward her.

The Fox News Channel anchor who is making the round to promote her new book “Settle for More” added she did not believe that Clinton was sincere.

The political commentator explained: “All of her time out there saying what a fantastic journalist I am, which she was using because she knew Trump had attacked me, she was using to try to curry favor with certain voting blocs.”

The first woman nominated by a major party for the presidency should give Kelly the interview she longs for before the summer of 2017 when she will allegedly move to CNN.