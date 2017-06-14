Megyn Kelly Slams Alex Jones’ Outrageous Claims Amid Interview Scandal!

Megyn Kelly couldn’t help but take a public stance against the controversial radio host. After a teaser of their interview was released, the Sandy Hook Promise gave her the boot!

Now, the outspoken NBC newcomer released a statement defending herself yesterday, stating that she thinks Jones’ claim that Sandy Hook was a hoax is revolting for her as for any other sane person.

As you may already be aware, Megyn Kelly has received on social media from family members of Sandy Hook victims.

In addition, other critics have stated that by airing the interview, Kelly and NBC are legitimizing Jones’ ridiculous claims that the 2012 death of 26 people at the Connecticut elementary school was just a setup.

The criticism reached such a point that advertiser JP Morgan Chase decided to pull their ads from the network as not to be associated with the scandal.

But Kelly took to Twitter to assure her followers that Jones ‘left me, and many other Americans, asking the very question that prompted this interview: how does Jones, who traffics in these outrageous conspiracy theories, have the respect of the president of the United States and a growing audience of millions?’

Furthermore, Megyn Kelly went on to state that the real concerning question is how President Donald Trump can support a person with such ridiculous views like Jones.

She explained that by praising and citing him, the President had alarmingly helped elevate Alex Jones and that the goal of the interview was to discuss and shed light on the truth.

What do you think of the controversial interview with Alex Jones? Do you agree with Megyn Kelly that it was necessary in order to put the conspiracy theorist on blast or do you believe it’s just legitimizing his views?