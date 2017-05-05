Megyn Kelly Shows Savannah Guthrie‏ And Hoda Kotb Love After First Day At NBC – What About Matt Lauer?

Megyn Kelly is showering Savannah Guthrie‏ and Hoda Kotb with love and support on social media, but the pair has yet to reply. Many are wondering, why did she fail to mention Matt Lauer?

This week, Mrs. Kelly made her official move to NBC, and she celebrated the milestone with a cute picture on social media.

The former host of “The Kelly File” used the caption to reveal that her first day on the job went well and confessed that she had a great time meeting her colleagues.

First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017

The journalist wrote: “First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy.”

It appears that the political commentator had great exchanges with Guthrie‏ and Kotb because she has been tweeting about them.

The former corporate defense attorney praised Guthrie‏ on her success on “TODAY” in a message that read: “Congratulations to the spectacular @SavannahGuthrie -looking forward to celebrating this in person w/you @NBCUniversal next month! #Matrix17.”

While the person, who shared the original post, also congratulated Mr. Lauer, Kelly’s retweet neglected to mention his name.

The former host of “America Live” also retweeted several uplifting messages from Kotb. Thus far, Guthrie‏ and Kotb have not responded.

However, one person has decided to talk about Kelly, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter why the network hired Kelly by saying: “She is tough and fair; there’s a place for that. We’re not giving enough credit to the morning audience to think that they don’t want those things. Her background is as an attorney, she’s a mom of three, and she has had a lot of experiences that will be relatable to a huge cross section of the audience in the morning.”

As for the extent of Kelly’s role on the Peacock Network, it is still up in the air.

He shared: “There is no contemplation of her having a regular role on the 7-to-9. She’ll appear on all the broadcasts of NBC News occasionally. If she gets a big interview, she’s going to present pieces [on different broadcasts].”

Kelly’s new show starts in June with an interview of the Kardashian clan.