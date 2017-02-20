Megyn Kelly Shows Love To Lester Holt Amid NBC News Shakeup

Megyn Kelly wants to set the record straight, dispel rumors, and make as many friends as possible before she arrives on NBC. After helping co-anchor of the “Today” show, Savannah Guthrie, promote her new book; Kelly is now beaming over Lester Holt. The former host of “The Kelly File” took to social media where she shared a beautiful story about a little boy who told a reporter that he was a big fan of Mr. Holt.

Kelly tweeted the following message with a link to the story: “This is adorable! Seven-Year-Old Boy Expresses Admiration For Lester Holt.” The link led to a sweet story shared by Drew Carney, a reporter for NBC in Oregon, who by pure coincidence, met seven-year-old Jaden at the Portland airport on his way to catch a flight to Disneyland with his family.

Carney asked Jaden if he liked any particular television show. The adorable child replied by saying he is not a huge fan of TV but liked Mr. Holt and walked away. The young boy said: “I don’t really see you on TV that much. No, but Lester Holt….I usually see him more on the news than you.”

Carney made sure Holt received the story, and he thanked and praised the child. Kelly is currently at home spending time with her husband, novelist Douglas Brunt, their daughter, Yardley Evans Brunt, 5, and sons – seven-year-old Edward Yates Brunt and Thatcher Bray Brunt, 3.

Starting in the fall, Kelly will join NBC News for three gigs including a Sunday night newsmagazine. Kelly’s show will be inspired by “Dateline NBC: On Assignment” hosted by Lester Holt.

Kelly, a journalist and political commentator left Fox News Channel in January 2017 to join NBC News. Her arrival at the network led to Tamron Hall leaving the network and Al Roker being demoted. The move gave birth to a slew of negative rumors about the co-anchors of the “Today” show.