Megyn Kelly Sends Hoda Kotb Sweet Message After Baby Adoption News

Megyn Kelly is creating bonds and friendships before she even steps foot at NBC. Kelly, who is counting days before she and her large staff move to 30 Rock, took to social media to share a few beautiful words with her future colleague, Hoda Kotb. The former lawyer said that in a world where she is often hit with sad news, she was happy to read something positive for once. The happy announcement Mrs. Kelly was talking about was the adoption of baby Haley by the “Today” co-anchor.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, to the surprise of everybody including her longtime co-worker, Al Roker, Kotb called on the morning gabfest and revealed at the age of 52 she became a first-time mom. With baby Haley crying in the background, the new mother shared the joy of finally having a child to love.

She also posted two pictures of the infant on Twitter. Kelly, who has three young children, two sons and a daughter, with husband, Douglas Brunt, called baby Haley an angel in a congratulatory tweet. The former Fox News leading lady wrote: “Just when u think the news is full of sadness/anger, u get this from @hodakotb, reminding us of our better angels-aka sweet Haley! God bless.”

A lot has occurred since the Peacock Network confirmed that the former host of “The Kelly File” was their new hire. The current 10 AM hour, which was hosted by Roker and Tamron Hall, will be eliminated by fall.

Miss Hall left to pursue other opportunities while Roker will remain at the network and become a regular at the two first hours. Kotb and Gifford’s giggle-fest has been moved to 9 AM. With the baby news, there is a possibility that Kotb will be on maternity leave.

Advertisement

According to an NBC executive, Kelly’s new morning show which will air 10 a.m. ET/PT —will premiere this fall.