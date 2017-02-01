Megyn Kelly Scares TODAY Show Anchors, Tamron Hall’s Exit Might Make Things Worse

Megyn Kelly has not officially started her job at NBC, and she is already creating a lot of drama and intrigue behind the scenes. The chaos will either bring more viewers or start having an adverse impact on the popular morning program. The first real sign of trouble is the departure of Tamron Hall on Wednesday. It was announced last week that the third hour of the TODAY show she co-hosted with Al Roker will get canceled in the fall and open a time slot for Kelly.

Advertisement

According to reports, the other anchors at NBC feel threatened by Kelly’s star power and are uneasy about the fact that she was hired without their knowledge. An insider told Us Weekly: “The anchors are threatened by Megyn. But the decision to bring her on was made above all their heads.”

The same source indicated that contrary to what was claimed in the official statement, NBC News did not actually fight to keep Hall. The bosses believe that Kelly will have a bigger impact. The Peacock Network is supposedly trying to make the lineup more balanced with a conservative star who can hold her ground against the liberals.

Fans are not excited by the hoopla, and some of them say that Matt Lauer is the real problem and he should have been fired instead. Moreover, Hall’s style might be more suited for morning programming compared to Kelly’s hard-hitting journalistic credentials.

Advertisement

What Hall might have lacked in star power she totally made up with likability and a great smile. Some critics say that a debacle like what happened to Katie Couric on CBS is totally possible.