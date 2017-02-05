Megyn Kelly Says Donald Trump Feud Helped Her Marriage To Douglas Brunt

Megyn Kelly opened up about her dramatic debate exchange with Donald Trump and explained how it changed her relationship with her husband, Douglas Brunt. Las week, Mrs. Kelly did a lengthy interview during a Facebook Live discussion to promote her new book, “Settle for More,” where she was asked, was it about Mr. Trump? The former host of “The Kelly File” explained that while there are several chapters about the 45th U.S. president, the book is more about the consequences of their bitter feud.

During the 2016 election, Kelly moderated one of the many Republican primary debates where she clashed with The Donald. Kelly opened the discussion by asking him about some of the harsh and sexist comments he made in the past about women such as calling them pigs, dogs, and Miss Piggy.

Trump, who was not pleased by the inquiry, answered by saying that he was only talking about Rosie O’Donnell – which was a lie. A bitter fight followed with Trump always attacking the former attorney on social media and during interviews on her looks, menstrual cycle, and ability to do her job as a reporter.

The scandal must have caused Kelly some heartaches, but it also raised her profile. Various prestigious business magazines contacted the journalist for interviews. She landed a multi-million dollar book deal and a betting war between CNN, NBC, and CBS took place to secure her as a new employee. She was offered 100 million dollars to stay on Fox, but she declined.

She eventually signed with NBC to lead three big projects with the network. Kelly said that while she would not be interested in reliving her drama with Trump, she knows that it helped her career, and brought life-changing opportunities.

The mother of three said: “It’s not that I would like to go through that again, but I did learn a lot about myself and there were definitely benefits to it. […] I became even closer to my husband, I got to know myself better. I proved certain things to myself — about myself.”

She added: “Even a problem of that size, where you’re really not on the right end of the man who would ultimately become the president. While it may not be pleasant at the time, it’s an opportunity for you. It’s always an opportunity, so I think it’s helpful psychologically to sort of shift enormous problems into enormous opportunities.”

Kelly’s daytime talk show will begin in September.