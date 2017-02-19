Megyn Kelly Promotes Savannah Guthrie’s Book On Social Media

Megyn Kelly and Savannah Guthrie seem to be building a beautiful friendship – in public anyway. Many wild rumors are popping up on the Internet claiming that Guthrie and other anchors of “Today” are running scared that Mrs. Kelly is eyeing their gigs. While some of the stories appear to be fabricated from thin air, a few of them make sense – especially in the wake of Al Roker and Tamron Hall getting demoted from the morning show.

The former host of “The Kelly File” wants the world to know that all is well between her and Guthrie, which is why she has decided to use her widely popular Twitter account to promote the new mother’s upcoming children book entitled “Princesses Wear Pants.” Kelly, who has three young children – Yardley Evans Brunt, 5, Edward Yates Brunt, 7, and three-year-old Thatcher Bray Brunt – shared with her two million followers the cover of the book and an interview Guthrie recently did to promote the project.

Kelly retweeted: “ALERT! Calling all princesses and the moms/dads who love them: our book *officially* available to PREORDER now!” She added: “Fun interview about the book Princesses Wear Pants Coming Fall 2017. Preorder info soon!”

Guthrie, who gave birth to a son, Charles “Charley” Max, in December, revealed that her 2-year-old daughter, Vale, is the inspiration behind the book. She explained: “We wanted our daughters to be okay with their love of princesses, but also realize that princesses are strong women with real things to do!”

The journalist and political commentator turned down a 20 million dollar contract from Fox News in January 2017 to join NBC News. The former corporate defense attorney will have a triple role on NBC – a daytime program airing during the fourth hour of “Today” and an in-depth Sunday night news show. Additionally, Mrs. Kelly will be covering all major breaking news and political events.

“Princesses Wear Pants” will be available on September 5, 2017 – oddly enough – Kelly is expected to launch her show around the same time.