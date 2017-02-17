Megyn Kelly Played The Inside Game Better Than Tamron Hall

Megyn Kelly played Tamron Hall, according to an NBC insider. Now that Miss Hall has left the Peacock Network, some of her former colleagues are talking – and they do not have anything nice to say. After Hall had been demoted from the third hour of “Today,” she decided to exit the network, which prompted her former co-host, Al Rocker, to share some kind words on her behalf. Roker is riding solo on the Hall train, many of her former co-workers claimed she was not friendly and was a nightmare to work with.

An anonymous source said that the Texan reporter often behaved like a diva who had a bad attitude. The source claimed that Hall would not be missed because she never cared about anyone but herself.

According to the person, Hall had time for only one person – Matt Lauer. The spy did say that Hall was very professional and kind to the various celebrities who visited the show.

The insider stated that Hall stepped on an extensive list of people and played other to achieve success. However, she was beaten in her own game by the former host “The Kelly File.”

The spy said the journalist and political commentator brilliantly negotiated her move from Fox News Channel to NBC News, and Hall was part of the casualties. The NBC insider confessed: “TV is a cutthroat business, and Tamron is one of the best.”

The source went on to reveal: “Behind her are a long line of people she stepped over to get to the top. She makes friends with the right people and ignores everyone else. But this time she was out played by Kelly.”

Kelly, a former corporate defense attorney, is set to have her own daytime show, as well as a Sunday night news magazine starting this fall. Meanwhile, Hall’s only gig is “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel.