Megyn Kelly Not Replacing Matt Lauer, Will Have Her Own Show

Megyn Kelly and Matt Lauer will get along just fine, according to a source because she was not at all hired to take his place or even appear on his show. An NBC insider has spoken to the media to clarify some of the rumors surrounding Kelly’s arrival on the network. The source said the stories of the journalist aiming for Lauer’s gig are simply not true. According to the person, the former political commentator on Fox News will not even be on the TODAY show.

That is great news for Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Natalie Morales, and Willie Geist who apparently feared they would lose their jobs. The spy said: “Kelly is not a team player. You can’t put her with anyone.”

The same source revealed that Kelly’s show, which will start in September, will not be a continuation of TODAY. The former corporate defense attorney will have her show with a yet-to-be-revealed title based on an interesting concept – grilling her guests as if they were in a courtroom.

The former host of the Kelly File will be not be taking Lester Holt’s spot either. As for her salary, Kelly turned down 20 million dollars per year from Fox for $12 million at the Peacock Network.

Kelly, who bid adieu to Fox News Channel in January 2017, will be moving into her office space at 30 Rock in May to start strategizing on the show. The person said: “Megyn was a very expensive purchase, and they need to get their money back. So they are going to do everything in their power to make her the network star.”

The former host of America Live will have her daily show at 10 AM, and Kathie Lee and Hoda will move to 9 AM. The news comes after Tamron Hall declined to take $2 million to stay on as a co-host on TODAY.

Her friend, Al Roker, is said to be furious. The source revealed: “Al’s upset because it’s his friend, but he’s also upset because he lost the show. And this is the second time the network has done this to him.”

Will you be watching Kelly’s show?