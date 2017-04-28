Megyn Kelly Lands Kardashian Family Interview For NBC Sunday Night Debut – Did Ellen DeGeneres Beat Her For The Juicy Part?

Megyn Kelly and the entire Kardashian family sat down for an interview today that will air on her NBC Sunday night show in June.

Jus moments ago, Mrs. Kelly was spotted on the set of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in Los Angeles, California where she met and spoke to Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian along with Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ, Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner did not take part in the sit-down – it is not known if they refused to be interviewed or if Kelly turned them down.

Ryan Seacrest, the producer and mastermind behind the series, also spoke to the former host of “The Kelly File.”

The ex-attorney, who left Fox News Channel earlier this year for the Peacock Network, is preparing a “triple role.”

The journalist and political commentator will host her own daytime program inspired by Oprah Winfrey where she will talk to celebrities and everyday Americans that have a great story to share.

Kelly, famous for taking on Donald Trump during the 2016 election, will also be part of the network’s political and major news event coverage.

The author of “Settle for More” will host an in-depth Sunday night news show that will debut in June and it is believed that her first interview will be with the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

The central point of the interview will be Mrs. Kardashian West’s robbery in Paris last fall.

The mom of two was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday where she revealed: “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me.”

Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres: “I’m such a different person. I, um…I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

Are you surprised that Kelly’s first interview is with the Kardashian family?