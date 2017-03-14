Megyn Kelly Is The New Oprah Winfrey For NBC – Matt Lauer And Savannah Guthrie Are Uneasy

Megyn Kelly has Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie feeling uneasy about their positions on “TODAY.”

According to insiders, Lauer and Guthrie were already freaking out by the arrival of the former host of the eponymous “The Kelly File,” but now they are having nightmares after she announced that she wants to be the next Oprah.

Mr. Lauer and his co-anchor Mrs. Guthrie are said to be furious that NBC has been making moves and taking decisions that confirm the idea that the former political commentator is as big as Oprah.

In a past interview with Variety, Kelly spoke about her dream of replacing the queen of daytime television.

The former corporate defense attorney confessed: “Barbara Walters has retired, Diane Sawyer left her anchor role. Oprah has moved to the OWN network and is doing a different thing now. So why not me?”

The spy shared that the top heads of NBC are working hard behind the scenes to put Kelly’s team and producers together. Kelly is unable to participate in the process because she is till under contract with Fox News.

However, Kelly has made one request – she will not work with anyone associated with Lauer.

The tipster went on to explain: “The drama is only going to continue because NBC has given [Kelly] the keys to the kingdom. And she hasn’t even started yet. Imagine what it’s going to be like when Megyn is in that studio every single day. People will be running for cover.”

The insider went on to reveal: “No one is happy about Megyn suddenly being treated like the star of the network… there is a lot of resentment about that.”

To appeal to the masses, the journalist has announced that she will have a softer tone on her morning show that will begin in the fall.

Kelly’s goal is to “help people the way Oprah did.” The in-depth Sunday night news show will feature more combative interviews with the biggest names on the planet.

Advertisement

Can Kelly bring the ratings that Oprah was known for?