Megyn Kelly Is Still A Problem For Matt Lauer And Savannah Guthrie

Megyn Kelly is facing another series of rumors and this time they involve Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. Last week, a source close to the “TODAY” show came out to say that Guthrie fears Kelly will be taking her spot when she makes her debut on the network this fall. According to the spy, Guthrie, who is currently on maternity leave, feels threatened by the former Fox News journalist. The person said: “It’s created the possible threat of Megyn taking her job.”

While it was an anonymous source, and there is no real evidence that Mrs. Kelly will even be appearing on the morning show, it is understandable that anchors on the Peacock Network are walking on eggshells. Significant changes have taken place on NBC since it was confirmed that the former host of “The Kelly File” would become an important part of the morning lineup.

Tamron Hall exited the network after she learned that she was being demoted to the first hour of “TODAY” along with veteran host Al Roker. Drinking buddies – Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb host of “Kathie Lee & Hoda” were moved to the 9 AM despite beating the competition on other networks.

The spy said that people on NBC are freaking out by the political commentator, who is set to move to 30 Rock in May. The network will be giving Kelly an annual salary of $12 million and a large office space and significant staff to launch three projects. The insider added: “The drama is only going to continue because NBC has given [Kelly] the keys to the kingdom. And she hasn’t even started yet. Imagine what it’s going to be like when Megyn is in that studio every single day. People will be running for cover.”

Among those frustrated by the former corporate defense attorney’s new leading role on NBC is Matt Lauer. Lauer is said to be upset that his talent will be used to promote Kelly’s new show. The spy said: “No one is happy about Megyn suddenly being treated like the star of the network… there is a lot of resentment about that.”

The person added: “If she gets the third hour, that means she’ll be promoting her show during [Lauer’s] second hour. He believes that given that second-hour exposure, Megyn could soon seamlessly move into Savannah’s seat and she’d be dumped.”

All the drama surrounding Kelly and NBC is perfect for the upcoming show.