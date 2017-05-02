FREE NEWSLETTER
Megyn Kelly Is Set To Take Over The 9 A.M. Time Slot On Today, Replacing Tamron Hall And Al Roker!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/02/2017
megyn kellySource: huffingtonpost.com

The long awaited day is here! We finally learned where Megyn Kelly fits into NBC’s plan!

According to new reports, Kelly will take over the 9 A.M. time slot on the Today show very soon.

As you probably already know, that certain time slot used to be hosted by former anchors Al Roker and Tamron Hall, and now, a spokesperson for the network revealed that Megyn Kelly is about to take over!

If you were wondering what is going to happen to Al Roker and where he will go from there, then you will be disappointed to find out that it is yet unknown!

Meanwhile, Tamron Hall has already left the network back in February amid rumors that some changes were going to happen.

For NBC, acquiring Megyn Kelly on their team was a huge step forward as the anchor, and political commentator is quite popular in the field.

Her arrival was announced at the beginning of the year, and ever since, it has been surrounded by controversy. Besides, many of the longtime NBC employees reportedly feared for their jobs as the network would have had to get rid of some people in order to fit Megyn into a time slot.

Now, after a few months of speculations, it was finally decided that Kelly will take over the 9 A.M. slot! We are very curious to see how she will adapt to the format.

Furthermore, reports say that Kelly’s first interview on the show will feature the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan!

Considering that the reality TV show’s ratings have been in free-fall for a while, maybe that’s not such a good idea anymore! What do you think?

3 Comments

TM
05/02/2017 at 1:55 pm
Sad Tameron is gone. I will not be watching Megan. Also get rid of Kathy Lee.


Bree
05/02/2017 at 1:15 pm
I hated the fact that Tamron Hall isn’t ther and now Al Roker! What h is going on there. I love Hoda, but Cathy Lee is dirty mined with being a Christian. I am now turned over to GMA! They aren’t back stabbing like the Today Show


Kathy
05/02/2017 at 7:18 am
I think if you had to replace a segment it should have been the last one. Move Honda to the 900 segment with al and chenille and send Kathy lee packing. Too bad tamaryn is gone.


