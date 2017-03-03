Megyn Kelly Is Now Too ‘Liberated’ For Some On The Right

Oh, brother, Megyn Kelly can not catch a break, after being slammed for causing the major shakeup at NBC, she is now a sinful liberal who dared to attend an Oscar party braless.

Advertisement

Last Sunday, Mrs. Kelly and her husband, Douglas Brunt, made an appearance at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

The news anchor looked stunning on the red carpet in a black-and-white sequined gown that featured a dramatic keyhole cutout that did not reveal any cleavage.

The dress also had a thigh-high slit that showed off Mrs. Kelly toned legs.

The fancy soirrée was also attended by Mariah Carey, Katie Couric with her husband, John Molner, as well as Monica Lewinsky and Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks.

Conservative websites and right-leaning writers, who once supported Kelly, are now bashing her for not only going to the event but for her wardrobe choice.

The former host of the Kelly File is being slammed for going bra-less or sans bra at the party.

Pro-GOP sites had screaming headlines like “Megyn Kelly forgot something at Oscar party” or “Megyn Kelly is liberated.”

The reporters who are slamming Kelly for her gown need to explain how do they know what she wore or did not wear under her dress?

Kelly 46, a mom of three, is the woman who stood up to Donald Trump and did a stellar job at Fox News for almost 12 years, many would say she has the right to wear whatever she wants.

NBC’s newest anchor will host “a daytime talk program and a Sunday night news show and will have a role in its political and event coverage,” according to the network.

Advertisement

For the record, Kelly wore a similar dress at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and oddly enough, Republicans were not insulting her.