Megyn Kelly Is Not Replacing Matt Lauer Or Savannah Guthrie On ‘Today’

Megyn Kelly is set to make her big debut on NBC in the fall, but she is not Matt Lauer or Savannah Guthrie’s replacement.

Kelly has been described as the second coming of Christ, the new Oprah Winfrey, who will take her star power and abilities to bring ratings and big interviews that will go viral.

While some sources claimed that top executives were moving heaven and earth to make Kelly the face of the Peacock Network, a close source to “TODAY” spoke to Vanity Fair and said not to so fast.

According to the credible tipster, Mr. Lauer despite being considered as one of the least friendly personalities on television and with declining ratings on the morning show – he is still the most prominent face on NBC.

Furthermore, there are no concrete plans in the works to change that.

People will come (Jenna Bush-Hager and Kelly), and people will go (Tamron Hall, and of course, Ann Curry ) – but one thing is certain Lauer is here to stay.

The source told the publication why Lauer is the most well-paid anchor on the little screen with an annual salary of $28,000,000: “There’s an investment concept known as the “melting ice cube” syndrome—it describes assets that are likely to decline in value over the long term. If NBC News is the ice cube, then Lauer is the element that keeps it from melting away. In the process, the one thing perpetually preserved is Lauer himself.”

Mrs. Kelly, who is famous for taking on Donald Trump, will have to do more than be a tough talking journalist with deep knowledge in politics because she has not been destined to be Lauer’s heir.

The person went on to say: “If Matt Lauer dropped dead tomorrow, there is no heir apparent, and that is why Matt can drive the price of what they pay him.”

The source concluded with a warning for whoever sits next to Lauer on “TODAY” – in this case – Mrs. Guthrie.

“Potential threats always seem to get moved out of the way. The most dangerous seat in television news, seems to be next to Matt Lauer,” said the insider.