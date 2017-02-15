Megyn Kelly Is ‘More Valuable’ For NBC Than Tamron Hall And Al Roker

Megyn Kelly is “more valuable,” according to a source, which is the reason why NBC was willing to demote Tamron Hall and Al Roker. Anonymous sources close to the Peacock Network are still spilling the beans surrounding the hiring of former Fox News Channel anchor Kelly and the unexpected exit of Hall. The latest detail from the NBC insiders claims that when negotiations with Hall became stagnant, the network did not try very hard to convince her to stay.

Hall’s representatives were offered a $2 million contract for their client to remain an anchor on the “Today” show – which is one million more than what was presented to Billy Bush before he was dumped due to the Donald Trump “Access Hollywood” tape scandal.

According to one insider, the statement released by the network claiming they fought and hoped Hall would stay is inaccurate. As soon as Hall said no to the bosses at the network, she became old news to them because they view the former host of the “Kelly File” as a more valuable asset.

The person said that NBC is betting big on Kelly because they believe she will play a significant role in its future. The source had the following to say to the media: “NBC wasn’t fighting that hard to keep Tamron. They see Megyn as more valuable.”

Mrs. Kelly is set to bring her courtroom experience as a lawyer to her new daytime talk show starting in September. Reports claimed the executives would move heaven and earth to make sure their leading lady gets the best guests and beat their rivals – “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly.”

Since Hall, 46, left the network; she has been busy with her new man, who works in the entertainment business, attending lavish events and trying to join Kelly Ripa on “Live with Kelly.”

