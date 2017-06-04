Megyn Kelly Hits Matt Lauer And Savannah Guthrie’s Feud Rumors And Donald Trump’s Big Ego

Megyn Kelly has finally decided to open up about those pesky rumors that have been swirling around claiming that she is plotting to take Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer’s jobs on the “TODAY” show.

Kelly, who famously feuded with Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, claimed that she is willing to interview him despite his big ego. In January of this year, it was announced that Mrs. Kelly was leaving the Fox News Channel for bigger and better things at NBC News

The journalist, who received a career boost thanks to Trump’s inability to let go of a grudge, decided to leave her widely popular show, “The Kelly File,” for what was described as a “triple role” at the Peacock Network.

The political commentator is set to anchor and host her own daytime program. The former corporate defense attorney is also expected to take part in the network’s political and major news event coverage.

She is going to have an in-depth Sunday night news show that is called “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” and the first interview she has landed is a big fish.

Kelly will sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The arrival of Kelly on the network gave birth to a long list of rumors.

It was claimed she was out to replace Lauer and Guthrie who apparently did not get a heads-up on her hiring.

A source spoke to Vanity Fair and explained why NBC went for Kelly by saying: “It was all about replacing Matt Lauer in a couple of years. They want to protect the Today show and they will build the Today show around her. I know she is going to be sitting in one of those chairs eventually.”

This week, Kelly sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, and she spoke about the rumors.

She explained: “I’ve had my own scrutiny in the press, but this is a weird new kind. We all know the truth. Savannah and Matt and I text each other and continue to — as these articles come out — and laugh. Savannah said to me early on, ‘Welcome to the NFL. You’ve got to let it go.’ And they’re experts at it.”

Asked if she would interview her old enemy, President Trump, Kelly gave an epic answer.

The anchor stated: “For this show right now, we’re focused on different things. Listen, I wouldn’t say no to a sit-down with President Trump, but it’s not necessarily how I want to kick it off. Especially since we’re going to be kicking it off with an interview with Vladimir Putin. How many of those big egos can you fit into one show?”

Do you think Kelly could convince Trump for a new tête-à-tête?