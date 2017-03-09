Megyn Kelly Has Kelly Ripa Worried At Night

Megyn Kelly is causing Kelly Ripa to have sleepless nights, a new report is pushing this angle.

Advertisement

According to an insider, there is a reason why Mrs. Ripa is taking so long to find a co-host for LIVE! – she is fearful that no matter who she picks, Mrs. Kelly will beat her in the rating war.

The former All My Children star has interviewed dozens of big stars for the spot left vacant by Michael Strahan but has not been able to find a person of Kelly’s gravitas.

The spy explained: “The reason they haven’t found a replacement yet for her former co-host Michael Strahan is that Kelly is insisting they try out everyone to find the perfect person to join their team.”

Mrs. Ripa had a smart plan to outfox the former host of The Kely File – ask her to join LIVE! – but she apparently refused because she received a better deal at NBC.

The insider went on to explain that the former soap star had even come out with a clever name for the morning program if the attorney had accepted.

The source shared: “Kelly thought Megyn could be a good fit. She had even considered renaming the show Live! with Kelly and Kelly.”

The spy continued: “Now, it seems like Kelly feels betrayed — in addition to being worried.”

Ripa has put in her mind that she has to prepare to wage war against Kelly if she wants to continue to make the top executives at ABC happy.

In the upcoming days, Ripa will finally reveal who will be her co-host is – some believe it might be Tamron Hall.

As for Kelly, she is currently enjoying the role of stay-at-home mom before showing NBC what they will be getting for $15 million per year.

Advertisement

Kelly will be hosting her own daytime program along with an in-depth Sunday night news show starting in the fall.