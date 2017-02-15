Megyn Kelly Has A Fan In Matt Lauer Who Is Happy To Have Her On NBC Lineup

Matt Lauer is publicly speaking about Megyn Kelly for the first time, and he had nothing but kind words for her. Wednesday, Mr. Lauer celebrated his 20th anniversary as the head of the TODAY show and to mark the significant milestone; he sat down for an exclusive interview with TV Insider. The NBC anchor was asked about the countless rumors circulating on the Internet. One of them claims that many people on the network are either fearful or angry at Mrs. Kelly.

Several sources said that Lauer believes NBC is grooming the former host of the Kelly File to take over the $20 million gig. The head of the popular NBC morning show said contrary to the stories out there; he is happy that Kelly left Fox News Channel to join the Peacock Network.

Mr. Lauer seems to be reiterating the claims that the network views Kelly as an asset. Lauer praised the former attorney by saying that she is very talented and will find a home on the morning lineup.

Lauer said: “I’ve seen her on morning shows. She’s multitalented and would fit right in [at NBC].” He added: “She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force.”

In the same interview, he had many beautiful words for co-hosts Katie Couric, Meredith Vierra, and Savannah Guthrie whom he views as family members. On Couric, he revealed: “That’s what got me my job here. When I was a local NBC anchor, I did early morning teasers with Bryant Gumbel and Katie. I usually found a way to have fun with Katie. Jeff Zucker noticed our chemistry, and he called me in to fill in for a vacationing Bryant.”

He had the following to say about Vierra and Guthrie: “Savannah gets it. Meredith Vieira warms my heart. Katie Couric is kind of my soulmate. We make each other laugh.”

Lauer had nothing to say about Tamron Hall who hastily exited the network after being demoted alongside Al Rocker. Also absent from the conversation, Ann Curry, who was fired from the anchor desk alongside Lauer because they had no chemistry.