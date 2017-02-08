Megyn Kelly Has A Fan At NBC – Hoda Kotb – Who Wants To Get Her Drunk

Megyn Kelly should rejoice, she has at least one person, who is thrilled that she will be on NBC – Hoda Kotb – the host of Kathie Lee and Hoda. In a new interview, Kotb, who recently learned that she and Lee were being shipped to 9 o’clock to make way for Kelly’s new show, said that she looks forward to getting her new colleague drunk. There have been some significant changes at the Peacock Network since the announcement that the former host of The Kelly File signed a multi-year contract with them.

The executives at the network have eliminated the hour which was formerly lead by Al Roker and Tamron Hall. The move caused Hall to leave the channel for good abruptly. She is rumored to be joining her former rival Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly.

Rumors started flying around claiming that almost all of the hosts were either angry or fearful of Kelly because they believed she was coming for their gigs in one form or another. Maybe it is the wine talking, but it appears that at least one veteran on TODAY is ready to greet the former Fox News anchor.

Tuesday night, Kotb, who attended the Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards in New York City, did a brief interview where she said: “I’m gonna feed her wine until she passes out, OK? That’s the first order of business. Get her on our 10 o’clock hour and see how she reacts after three or four glasses. It’s our version of hazing!”

The wine lover added: “I’m excited to get Megyn on the show. Come on. You know she’s got a wild side. It’s dark. It’s like Fifty Shades! It’s going to be exposed!”

She also spoke about Hall by saying: “I love Tamron. I miss her, man. I really miss her. She is a rock star.” The ratings would go through the roof if Kotb could get Kelly drunk on live TV and ask her real feelings about Donald Trump.