Megyn Kelly Getting One Hour Of ‘Today’ Show As Replacement Of Al Roker And Tamron Hall

Megyn Kelly’s morning show is set to air on NBC this fall. A close source claims that the Peacock Network is hesitating between two different time slots. The executives are trying to decide whether the show should air at 9 am or at 10 am. No matter which slot they pick, Kelly will have her work cut out for her because for years the 9 am hour has been a trouble spot for the “Today Show” against strong competition from ABC.

The network was planning to give it to Billy Bush – but he was fired because of the Donald Trump 2005 Access Hollywood tape scandal. The former host of the “Kelly File” will be facing tough competition during the mid-morning hour. She will be up against well-loved programs such as “Live,” hosted by Kelly Ripa and “Good Morning America” that have already established strong followings.

No matter what time Kelly’s new show airs she will ruffle some feathers. If it airs at 9 – veterans like Today’s Al Roker and Tamron Hall will lose their gigs. The pair usually hosts the third hour of “Today” and Kelly’s move will eliminate that hour forcing them to become guest hosts and commentators on other shows on the network.

Kelly’s move to 10 implies that drinking buddies – Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb – and their staff will have to relocate to the 9 o’clock hour. According to the report, Kelly’s daytime show will be formatted around her experience as a former corporate defense attorney. Kelly is hoping to captivate her viewers by having discussions on current events and by grilling her guests.

The network said in a statement: “Kelly will become the anchor of a new one-hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months. As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.”

It is not known if Megyn Kelly’s show will have its own title or if it will be a continuation of “Today.” Catch Kelly’s new show on NBC starting in September.