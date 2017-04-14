Megyn Kelly Feuding With The Today Producers Over Keeping Her Edgy Makeup Style!

There are only a few weeks until Megyn Kelly is going to start her morning TV job but according to new reports that doesn’t mean she is going to give up any of her edginess and sex appeal.

It seems like Kelly is already at war with the Today producers over the type of makeup she should wear on the show.

According to one insider on the set of the morning show the 46 years old Megyn “is fighting hard” for her long-time makeup artist Vincenza Carovillano, to join her in order to make sure she will keep her usual style no matter what.

“Megyn doesn’t like the glam squad at The Today show,” the source stated. “She thinks the anchors look tired and frump, so she is insisting on bringing in her own team.”

Megyn thinks her image is very important and she doesn’t want to start looking like Savannah or Hoda. Her style is edgy, sexy mom and she would like to keep it that way.

Carovillano also shares the admiration as he has twitted before about how proud he is of the work he’s done for Megyn.

Ironically enough, the makeup artist has also worked for NBC before he left and joined Fox News.

It’s not only about makeup; after all, Kelly can use all the allies she can get on the Today set as it has been reported before that other anchors like Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb had full on meltdown after finding out about Kelly’s arrival and the changes she may bring along with her.

“Kathie Lee and Hoda have been kept in the dark about what is happening to their show and are livid,” on insider has revealed at the time.

Do you agree with Megyn that she should be able to bring her own style to the show and not just conform or is she asking for too much?