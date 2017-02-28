Megyn Kelly Faces Boycott Threat From Some Tamron Hall Fans

Tamron Hall’s fans are already boycotting Megyn Kelly.

Hundreds of people, who enjoyed Hall’s bubbly personality and professionalism on “Today,” have taken to social media to say they will never watch Kelly’s new show.

Many of them have revealed that they have either stopped watching the morning gabfest or the Peacock Network altogether.

The boycott threats come after Miss Hall turned down a $2 million contract with NBC News to stay on as a co-host on “Today” after losing the 10 AM slot, which she initially led with Al Roker.

Hall abruptly exited NBC after an unexpected shakeup to make way for Kelly in the morning lineup left her hurt and offended.

Kelly, the former host of the “Kelly File,” bid adieu to Fox News Channel after a decade.

The former attorney is set to host a yet to be titled show weekdays at 10 AM where she will do what she does best – grill politicians and discuss current and political events.

Additionally, Mrs. Kelly will host a Sunday magazine style show.

While executives at the network are eager to launch Kelly’s program in the fall and are crossing their fingers thinking she will bring record-breaking ratings they might be getting a rude awakening.

Here are a few tweets from people who have already dumped Kelly before she even started.

“#megynkelly on #TodayShow . This viewer is out. We Miss #TamronHall.”

“So tired of #mattlaurer @ #todayshow using interviews as a #platform to promote opinions. Btwn this & #tamronhall -bye bye #NBCtodayshow.”

“Once again, they try to center a white woman in a Black Woman’s narrative. Kelly wasn’t axed for some younger, blacker woman to come thru.😑.”

“What a mistake replacing Tamron for Kelly. Tamron you will be missed! #TamronHall.”

“Good Bye #nbctoday hello #CBSThisMorning my new home! I hope you know great talent when you see it. Hope #TamronHall is coming with me.”

“#TamronHall would make a GREEEEAT EDITION TO PARTNER WIT #KELLYRIPA BUT Kelly wud HAVE…. to be willing to share that shine in a BIG WAY!”

“Boycott NBC and MSNBC!!!!! #TamronHall.”

Hall has not responded to the boycott comments but has retweeted some of them.

Are you on team Kelly or team Hall?