Megyn Kelly Defends Melania Trump In Fight Against Blogs And Tabloids

Megyn Kelly came out in support of Melania Trump, and she got slammed for doing so. Mrs. Kelly is supposed to be enjoying some down time with husband, Douglas Brunt, and their three children before she starts her three gigs on NBC. However, while on her mini vacation, the “Settle for More” author is using social media to share her thoughts on various controversial topics. The former host of “The Kelly File” caught wind of the lawsuit that First Lady Melania Trump filed and subsequently won against a British publication.

The former model was awarded a significant amount of money after the website wrote a piece claiming that she was a high-end escort girl in her twenties when she was a model. Barron’s mother has filed a second lawsuit asking for $150 million in damages arguing that the faux story tarnished her brand.

The journalist, who has had numerous run-ins with President Donald Trump, said that she supported Melania’s move. The former political commentator from Fox News Channel said as a public figure, Melania has a right to her privacy and should not be subjected to fake stories.

The former corporate defense attorney said on Twitter: “Good 4 @MELANIATRUMP. These blogs/tabloids publish info they know is false & get away w/it b/c most public figures d/n/want hassle of suing.” Kelly’s post went viral, and many are bashing her for standing up for Mrs. Trump. One person said she was biased. The individual wrote: “Your bias is showing Megyn. Even NBC can’t help with that.”

Another asked when she speaks out about the statement issued by Trump’s attorneys claiming that the escort allegation made it impossible to use her status as the first lady to become wealthy. The commentator wrote: “When can we expect your comments about her wanting to profit from her position?”

Another tweet read: “And you did the same thing on Fox News sweet girl. Betrayed all women.” Kelly has exited Fox News to launch three programs on NBC News starting this fall.