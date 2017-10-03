FREE NEWSLETTER
Megyn Kelly Could Become SNL’s Latest Punch Line Amid Today Show Controversies – ‘Kelly’s The Biggest Train Wreck On TV!’

Nick Markus Posted On 10/03/2017
An insider claimed that Megyn Kelly has become the ‘biggest train wreck on TV!’ That being said, it looks like Saturday Night Live has been eyeing the NBC newbie and wants to make her the punch line. However, the network has already reportedly warned the comedy show to lay off their star.

According to a source, SNL has been planning to do a funny sketch based on the TV host but the NBC execs got involved, and it looks like the idea may have been laid to rest – until further notice!

We have learned that Kelly may not be able to stay off of the late-night comedy show for much longer.

‘Kelly’s the biggest train wreck on TV and Saturday Night Live will not be able to ignore her for much longer!’ The source explained.

Fans of the Today show are definitely aware that the once respected and beloved reporter has been receiving a lot of backlash ever since she got her own segment on the NBC morning show.

In only one week, Megyn Kelly managed to offend not only Jane Fonda but also Debra Messing.

In addition, most network critics are not too fond of the host either.

Do you believe she should become a Saturday Night Live parody?

1 Comment

Nic
10/03/2017 at 3:10 pm
Yes, everybody is fair game!


