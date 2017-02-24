Megyn Kelly Could Become A Problem For Matt Lauer In 2018

Megyn Kelly and Matt Lauer will be competing to be the face and the future of NBC whether they like it or not.

Advertisement

According to insiders, Mr. Lauer can sleep at night until mid-2018 – which is when he has to renegotiate his $25 million a year contract.

Lauer is one the highest-paid men on television, and it is not certain that he will get the network to accept the same terms of his latest contract in 12 months.

Because if Kelly can draw better fire and eyeballs – she will take his spot.

Despite Lauer’s fiery personality and his captivating interviewing style, which often lands his guests in hot water, he is not the ratings golden boy that he used to be.

A source explained: “From 2008 to the pres­ent, Today has lost 17 percent of its viewers. As you would expect, the viewers who have disappeared are the younger and more affluent ones, the very people most valuable to the advertising community. (Today still has a younger and more affluent audience than its primary rival, Good Morning America.)”

When the journalist and political commentator was the host of “The Kelly File” on Fox News, it was one of the highest-rated cable news programs in the country.

Fox News offered the former corporate defense attorney $100 million over four years to stay, and she said no because she wanted freedom.

Kelly opted for a $15 million annual salary so she can spend more time with her husband, novelist Douglas Brunt, their daughter, five-year-old Yardley Evans Brunt, and sons – Edward Yates Brunt, 7, and Thatcher Bray Brunt, 3.

A source claimed that Kelly joined NBC News because she wants to be even more successful and show the world that a woman can have it all.

When asked about Kelly’s potential new position on the show, an NBC exec replied: “The goal was simply to get someone of Megyn’s talent and caliber through the door at NBC. We have not made a decision on her daytime slot. It is being discussed.”

Starting the fall, Kelly will be all over your television screen with a Sunday-night magazine show and political reporting of major events and breaking news.

Advertisement

All of this will be in addition to her role hosting the weekday morning show at 10 AM.