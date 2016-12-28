Megyn Kelly Claims Hillary Clinton Was Too ‘Scared’ For An Interview

Imagine how epic of a moment it would have been to see the first woman to be nominated for president by a major U.S. political party sitting down with the most powerful female host on cable news for an interview? During the election season, many Democrats and a few Republicans hoped that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would stop avoiding Fox News and give a few interviews to professionals like Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, and Megyn Kelly. However, she never did.

Advertisement

During that time, Clinton’s opponent, Donald Trump, was calling in on all the major TV networks several times a day to remind his supporters and undecided voters that Clinton was “crooked,” because she was being investigated for the email scandal.

While conducting those phone interviews, the billionaire spoke at length about Bill Clinton’s controversial past and her lack of energy on the campaign trail. Mrs. Clinton, on the other hand, would go on a hiatus for long periods. Clinton left her many surrogates to do the heavy lifting and defend her character, policies, and family’s foundation.

Monday, on her nightly show, “The Kelly File,” the former attorney offered an explanation as to why the Democratic candidate for president declined to appear on her show. She said that she believes that Clinton was scared. Kelly went on to say that she contacted Clinton’s aides on numerous occasions for a face-to-face interview and she declined. Mrs. Kelly stated: “We offered Clinton 50 ways from Sunday to appear on the show, but Clinton steadfastly declined. The reason, I think, was [Clinton] was scared. But also, her team didn’t want to ‘legitimize’ Fox News. And yet people who didn’t call her out at all are now shocked and horrified that Donald Trump might not sit with certain news reporters or organizations.”

The television host took a shot at the former senator from New York by saying that she was playing the woman’s card when she talked positively about her professionalism as a reporter. Kelly stated: “All of her time out there saying what a fantastic journalist I am, which she was using because she knew Trump had attacked me, she was using to try to curry favor with certain voting blocs.”

Fox News Channel’s leading lady, who has had her fair share of feuds with the 45th president of the United States, also took a swipe at him. The political commentator agreed with her friend and CNN host Don Lemon that it is rather strange that Trump has not held a formal press conference since July.

Advertisement

She also said that she was shocked by the way Trump has been insulting and degrading reporters who are simply doing their jobs. Kelly concluded by saying that Barack Obama should have accepted to be on FOX more often during the eight years he was president.