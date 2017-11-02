FREE NEWSLETTER
Megyn Kelly Can’t Even Fill Out The Seats At Her Failing Show – Here’s How The Staff Has Been Covering It Up!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/02/2017
Megyn KellySource: aol.com

Back in September, the former Fox star got her own segment on NBC’s Today! Ever since then, however, Megyn Kelly has been creating a lot of controversies, and now she is having issues even filling out the studio with enough audience members.

According to a source on set, at first she struggled to get A-lister guests, but now she doesn’t even have the required public come see her.

‘They’re having such trouble getting an audience to her live show that they’re now getting Megyn to ask viewers to visit Today.com/MegynToday for tickets — on her show! She is literally now giving live shout outs on air to try and get a studio audience,’ the insider explained, adding that other hosts such as Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, and Rachel Ray have a half-year waiting list!

Furthermore, it is almost impossible to get into Jimmy Fallon or Wendy Williams’ shows!

Now, the staff members have been giving tickets for free to those standing outside Savannah and Lauer’s show’s windows, and even that is not enough.

To make it seem like the studio is fuller, the team has been playing with camera angles and even removed some seats, so no one sees they’re empty.

Do you think Kelly’s segment should be canceled?

1 Comment

Karen Warren
11/02/2017 at 3:20 pm
Reply

Yes!


